Modalities of Participation in the Shareholders' General Meeting

The shareholders of Exclusive Networks SA (Paris:EXN) are invited to the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 8 June 2023, at 2pm at the Company's registered office, Auditorium, 20, Quai du Point du Jour, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The documents referred to in the article R.225-73 of the French commercial Code are available on the Company's website under "General Meetings" at the following address:

https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/event-directory/annual-general-meeting.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 3 May 2023 n° 53 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo) that contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions due to be submitted to a shareholder vote.

The terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders meeting are detailed in this preliminary notice of meeting. The Shareholders who do not be able to attend physically the General Meeting on 8 June 2023 could exercise their respective voting rights remotely and before the General Meeting, either online using the VOTACCESS secure plateform, or with the paper voting form.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms with their convening notice.

Live broadcasting of the Meeting

The General Meeting will be broadcasted live, both in French and in English, on 8 June 2023 as from 2:00 p.m. (Paris time), on the General Meeting section of the Company's website, at the following address: Lien Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/exclusive-networks/20230608_1/ [channel.royalcast.com]

A replay will be also subsequently available at the same address.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the General Meeting section of the Company's website. This page will be updated regularly to provide the latest information in respect with the 2023 Combined General Meeting, including regarding the arrangements and the draft resolutions.

Please contact the Investors Relations Department should you have any questions.

