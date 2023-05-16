Illinois-Based Compass Health Center to Launch College Readiness Intensive Outpatient Program in Northbrook and Oak Brook This Summer

More Than 40% of College Students Considered Withdrawing in 2022 Due to Emotional Stress; New College Readiness Program Addresses Mental Health Needs of Young Adults

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Late adolescence and emerging adulthood (17-23) is a time of significant transition and stress. According to recent data, student mental health is significantly declining. When reflecting on the 2021-2022 school year, more than 40% of current college students considered withdrawing due to emotional stress.

New College Readiness IOP (Intensive Outpatient)

To support students during this unique time of transition, Compass Health Center's Northbrook and Oak Brook locations are launching a College Readiness Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), running June 5 through August 11, 2023. The program is designed to help prepare students aged 17-23 as they transition to or return to college in the fall. Compass's specialized clinical team provides evidence-based skills necessary to make this transition a smooth one and empower students to thrive both academically and emotionally.

"We want to find ways to support our young adults with the transitions that occur as they launch into adulthood. Our goal is to create a space to help prepare them to better handle stressors, navigate interpersonal relationships, address the nuances of being a college student, design a system to address executive functioning challenges, and assist with healthy decision-making, amongst other challenges associated with young adulthood. We will provide them with the tools, resources, skills, and supports to set them up for success while normalizing the stressors associated with being a college student and entering adulthood," said Leslie Brankin, PsyD, Director of Young Adult and Adult Programming, Compass Health Center.

The program includes psychiatric evaluation and consultations, and individual, group, and family therapy. Groups, both skills-based and process-oriented, were created to specifically address the challenges faced by this population. Each participant will have their own treatment team, including a primary clinical therapist, family therapist, and psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner. The program will also provide caregivers and parents with their own support and resources.

"The College Readiness Program will support parents by providing tangible skills for communication, expectations, building independence, and exploring feelings about a young adult starting or returning to school," said Roz Lessem, Principal Family Therapist, Young Adult Program, Compass Health Center - Northbrook.

Stressors that students face today are vast and include coursework demands, navigating friendships and dating relationships, adjusting to living with a roommate, social injustice, mass violence, and grief and loss associated with living through the COVID-19 pandemic. The transition away from home can be challenging as it relates to learning how to be independent and autonomous, and this can be seen with students who struggle with time management, sleep hygiene, and independent goal setting.

Additionally, Compass Health Center has seen an uptick in stress and mental health challenges for young adults following the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only were students' lives and routines disrupted, but stress levels were also heightened, and mental health concerns became more prevalent.

Compass's program could be beneficial for a young adult who answers 'yes' to any of the following:

Difficulty with decision-making?

Lack of independence and autonomy?

Anxious and worried about school (or not thinking about school enough)?

not thinking about school enough)? Avoidant tendencies?

Increased substance use?

Difficulty with concentration and focus?

Heightened anxiety related to socialization and making friends?

Trouble completing assignments or turning work in on time?

Lack of motivation to secure employment or volunteer opportunities?

Difficulty following through on household chores and expectations?

Compass's College Readiness IOP begins June 5, 2023, and is currently open for enrollment at its Northbrook and Oak Brook locations with rolling admission. For more information or questions about this program please call Compass Health Center at 877.552.6672 or visit compasshealthcenter.net.

