eDist Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

eDist Achieves SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security and Reliability as a SaaS and PaaS Provider

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / eDist, a leading distributor of voice automation solutions and developer of dictation.cloud, a pioneering Platform as a Service (PaaS) for speech automation needs, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the SOC2 Type 2 Certification. This milestone comes on the heels of the company's 50th-anniversary celebration and further highlights eDist's dedication to providing secure, reliable, and high-quality services to its clients and partners.

The SOC2 Type 2 Certification is a rigorous auditing process conducted by an independent third-party organization that assesses and validates a company's data security and internal controls. As a leading SaaS technology provider and software PaaS developer, eDist has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the highest level of data protection, confidentiality, and integrity, meeting the stringent standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

eDist's dictation.cloud platform, which enabled the marketing of Nuance® Dragon® Medical One software as a service (SaaS) through a network of value-added resellers (VARs) since 2016, has been instrumental in providing speech automation solutions to hundreds of thousands of independent medical practices. With the SOC2 Type 2 Certification, eDist is poised to strengthen its reputation as a reliable and secure provider, boosting the confidence of its clients, partners, and VARs.

The certification also aligns with eDist's plans to launch the next generation of its PaaS, facilitating unmatched sales and marketing for any product, subscription, or service, as well as upcoming Nuance® releases such as Dragon® Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express. As the exclusive International Nuance® Authorized Sales Agent and the leading independent implementation team for deploying Nuance solutions, eDist will continue to empower other VARs for unparalleled customer success.

eDist's achievement of the SOC2 Type 2 Certification reflects the company's ongoing dedication to its founding principle: Saving. People. Time. As the world's premier wholesale distributor of voice automation solutions, state-of-the-art technical support, logistics, and next-level marketing services, and the epitome of a Value-Added Distributor, eDist remains privately held and self-funded, continuously investing in its growth and future innovations.

For more information about eDist and its exclusive reseller program, please visit www.edist.com or contact the company directly to start earning recurring revenue today.

About eDist:

eDist is a leading multi-national organization and the world's top wholesale distributor of voice automation solutions, providing state-of-the-art technical support, logistics, and next-level marketing services, and exemplifying the concept of a Value-Added Distributor. With a focus on Saving People Time, eDist is dedicated to helping businesses succeed and grow.

