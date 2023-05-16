Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
16.05.2023 | 21:26
Engage for Good: Major Checkout Charity Campaigns Grew 24% From 2020 to 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The largest point-of-sale fundraising efforts by American retailers collected $749 million in consumer donations in 2022, a 24% increase from 2020, according to the biennial Charity Checkout Champions study released today by Engage for Good.

The sixth edition of this study of $1 million+ campaigns found 77 programs that reached that revenue level, up from 76 in 2020.

"This impressive growth is a testament to consumers' continued willingness to chip in for a wide variety of good causes in partnership with retailers," said Engage for Good's Alli Murphy who led the research effort. Collectively these leading programs have raised more than $6.7 billion over the last 30 years.

The five largest US-based point-of-sale fundraising campaigns in 2022 were produced by:

eBay -- $107 million (supporting a wide variety of nonprofits)

Albertsons -- $67 million (supporting hunger relief, Ukraine aid and other charities)

Walgreens -- $50 million (supporting Comic Relief)

Costco -- $49 million (supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospital)

PetSmart - $46 million (supporting PetSmart Charities)

Changes in the formats of checkout charity programs were a major factor in their growth, said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel. Integration of fundraising into electronic point-of-sale systems (as opposed to completely relying on human cashier asks) grew by 45% from 2020 to 2022. And the percentage of campaigns that allowed shoppers to round up their purchases to a whole dollar amount increased to 67%, a 43% increase from 2020.

The entire study is available for free download at https://engageforgood.com/meet-americas-charity-checkout-champions-2023/

The report provides a detailed list of the 77 $1 million+ programs and delves into topics such as consumer behavior, program formats, the impact of macro factors like inflation and program success strategies.

About Engage for Good
Engage for Good is a professional development organization that helps corporate social impact leaders at businesses and nonprofits access the resources and community they need in order to build a better world and the bottom line. While best known for its annual conference and the Halo Awards, Engage for Good provides year-round resources, trainings and events to help corporate social impact professionals advance their careers, campaigns and organizations. A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com

Media Contact
Alli Murphy
Director, Events & Program Development
am@engageforgood

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Engage for Good on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Engage for Good
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/engage-good
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Engage for Good

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755367/Major-Checkout-Charity-Campaigns-Grew-24-From-2020-to-2022

