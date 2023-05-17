Financial information contains unaudited pro forma combined numbers for illustrative purposes only.

Reflects preliminary estimates and assumptions made by UBS's management.

Estimates and assumptions are subject to change as additional information becomes known before and after closing of the acquisition.

Regulatory News:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

In connection with the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) covering the UBS Group AG shares to be issued to Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders in the acquisition. UBS filed today Amendment 1 to the registration statement, which includes pro forma financial information for UBS Group AG as required by SEC regulations.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and reflects preliminary estimates and assumptions made by UBS's management that it considers reasonable. Such estimates and assumptions are subject to change as additional information becomes known upon closing of the acquisition.

The financial information comprises:

the unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of 31 December 2022 for UBS Group AG giving effect to the acquisition, prepared as if the transaction had occurred at that date,

the unaudited pro forma condensed combined income statement for UBS Group AG giving effect to the acquisition for the year ended 31 December 2022, prepared as if the transaction occurred on 1 January 2022; and

estimated preliminary Purchase Price Allocation.

The registration statement is available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1610520&owner=exclude

The SEC registration statement and a presentation summarizing the pro forma financial information is available on UBS's webpage at https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/presentations.html

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. UBS undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein.

This document contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS's future results please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K. UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K are also available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov.

