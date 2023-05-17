AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Announces Compliance with NYSE Guidelines on Audit Opinion Disclosure

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ?industry-leading? provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2023, the audit opinion contained a going concern qualification from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement is being made solely to comply with the New York Stock Exchange's Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require separate disclosure of receipt of an audit opinion that contains a going concern qualification. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's 2022 audited financial statements or to its 2022 annual report on Form 10-K.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at?www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

?AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

Media: Email: media@ageagle.com

SOURCE: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755423/AgEagle-Announces-Compliance-with-NYSE-Guidelines-on-Audit-Opinion-Disclosure