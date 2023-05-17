Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Expertise Consultancy Libya, a leading provider of private security services, is pleased to announce that it has successfully validated its new FSA (Facilities Security Authority) registration, ensuring full compliance and operational readiness in Libya.





Facilities Security Authority

The Libyan private security market has recently undergone significant changes, leading to the deregistration of some companies due to non-compliance with the latest regulations. Expertise Consultancy Libya has been registered and verified with the FSA soon after they opened their offices back in October 2022. In light of these developments, Expertise Consultancy has proactively taken steps to confirm its FSA registration and fully adhere to the new protocols and guidelines as and when they are issued.

"Our primary focus has always been to ensure the safety and security of our clients while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and professionalism," said Tamim Rashed, Managing Director of Expertise Consultancy. "As the Libyan security landscape evolves, we have made it our mission to stay ahead of the curve and guarantee that our clients receive the best possible services without any regulatory disruptions."

The recent crisis involving a Canadian security firm has emphasized the crucial role of adhering to local regulations and protocols. To this end, Expertise Consultancy has taken steps to validate its FSA registration and maintain full compliance with Libyan authorities. Clients in the region can be confident in the company's ability to meet their security needs with professionalism and integrity.

About Expertise Consultancy Libya

Expertise Consultancy is a premier Libya-based provider of private security services, specializing in safeguarding clients and their assets in challenging environments. With a strong focus on compliance, professionalism, and adaptability, Expertise Consultancy delivers tailored security solutions to meet each client's unique needs. The company's services include risk assessment, security consulting, and on-the-ground protection for individuals and organizations operating in high-risk regions.

