The introduction of Cloud Protect underscores RyanTech's commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity.

"We're incredibly thrilled about the debut of Cloud Protect," said Katie Pettey, a spokesperson for RyanTech. "We have created Cloud Protect as a solution for organizations to safeguard their digital assets effectively."

With Cloud Protect, small businesses can now operate in the digital sphere more confidently and securely. The product launch invites business entities to explore Cloud Protect's comprehensive capabilities, including continuous Office 365 and Azure operations monitoring for swift breach detection, generating monthly security alert status reports to identify vulnerabilities, and suggesting enhancements.

Pettey explained, "Cloud Protect provides comprehensive visibility into all security data on Office 365 and Azure while deploying an expert security team to implement approved changes. Additionally, the solution ensures continuous monitoring of real-time breach detection alerts through SMS notifications and employs an AI-powered spam filter, effectively preventing spam from infiltrating employees' inboxes."

The primary goal of the Cloud Protect launch is to inform businesses that they can focus on their core operations, innovation, and growth without being held back by potential cyber threats. By providing reliable cybersecurity solutions, RyanTech aims to create a safer and more secure digital environment for businesses of all sizes.

About RyanTech

RyanTech offers technology solutions for businesses across various industries, such as Automotive, Legal, Healthcare, Non-profit, and Finance, in addition to Small and Medium Businesses. The company's services encompass email systems, business wifi, Office 365, and cybersecurity measures, with a focus on application development, network solutions, and cloud computing in Azure. RyanTech provides US-based customer support and emphasizes secure email solutions. By delivering dependable and secure cloud solutions, RyanTech enables businesses to concentrate on their core activities while ensuring protection during unforeseen events.

