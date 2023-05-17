wefox raises a total of US$110m

J.P. Morgan and Barclays provides $55m in a revolving credit facility

Additional $55m in equity was raised from existing and new investors as a second closing of the Series D from new and existing investors at $4.5bn valuation

New funding underlines strength of wefox business model and its clear focus on the path to profitability

wefox, the Berlin-based insurtech, has secured US$55m credit facility from J.P. Morgan and Barclays alongside a $55m second close in its Series D at US$4.5bn valuation from existing investors and new investors including Squarepoint.

The funding comes on the heels of wefox delivering a record first quarter financial performance and signals the company's clear path towards profitability.

The new funding is earmarked to further strengthen wefox's insurance and distribution business, which includes the recent launch of a global affinity business, and developing the technology platform.

Julian Teicke, CEO and co-founder of wefox, said: "We are delighted to have two of the world's most prestigious financial institutions J.P. Morgan and Barclays supporting our business, which strengthens our plans to enhance our insurance and distribution capabilities whilst building our platform."

"The second close of our Series D round ensures we continue focussing on building an international business with a strong path to profitability. We have already taken important measures to fortify our business for the future and early Q1 financial performance shows that we are in good shape to navigate the challenges ahead and continue our international growth in a sustainable way," added Mr. Teicke.

Fabian Wesemann, CFO and co-founder of wefox, said: "The market environment has shifted significantly over the last 18 months and we have enhanced our operating model to capitalise on this new reality."

"In addition to our new investors in this second close, we are also pleased to have secured the credit facility from J.P. Morgan and Barclays, which gives us tremendous confidence in steering the company towards profitability with a clear focus on unit economics," added Mr. Wesemann.

Notes to Editors

About wefox

wefox was founded in 2015 by Julian Teicke, Fabian Wesemann, and Dario Fazlic. wefox is a world leading insurtech that integrates technology with insurance distribution capabilities to more than 300 insurers and 4,000 active distributors serving 2.5m customers across Europe. wefox is the parent company of wefox Insurance, which is the in-house regulated insurance carrier.

Timeline of funding round

2023: Series D extension round $110m through equity and debt

2022: Series D round $400m led by Mubadala

2021: Series C round $650M led by Target Global

2019: Series B round $235M led by Omers

2017: Series A round of $30M led by Horizons Ventures

2016: Seed round of $5.5M led by Salesforce Ventures.

