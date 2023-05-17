Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed FOMO (FOMO) on May 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FOMO/USDT trading pair is now officially available.

FOMO Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/166255_66facf8ed46d4978_001full.jpg

"$FOMO is a meme coin, $FOMO will FOMO." FOMO is a culture, an atmosphere. Its native token, FOMO, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 16, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing FOMO

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce that the upcoming listing of FOMO (FOMO), a meme coin, will be loved by meme players all over the world, $FOMO will fomo.

As FOMO (FOMO) listed on LBank Exchange on May 16th, 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone and discover the remarkable potential of this visionary project.

About FOMO Token

The FOMO token is 0% Tax and the liquidity pair is burnt.

FOMO has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e.50,000,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 16, 2023, investors who are interested in FOMO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about FOMO Token:

Official Website: https://fomo-eth.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/FoMoEthToken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FomoEthOfficial

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8387c2d1b0eea6b91b910aff66a7bd2710a5946a

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166255