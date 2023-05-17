Belleville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc. has been awarded a prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award for their exceptional contributions to the personal development and coaching industry.

Under the visionary leadership of Robert J. Moore, the company has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to achieve personal and professional success.

As a pioneer of innovative coaching methodologies and an out-of-the-box thinker, Robert J. Moore has been instrumental in disrupting traditional business models with fresh ideas and cutting-edge strategies.

"Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc.'s remarkable achievements, including features in Forbes and Disrupt Magazines, underscore our passion for thought leadership and collaboration," said Moore. "Our success is testament to our commitment to creating high-value mastermind programs and fostering the growth of businesses and individuals."

Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc.'s global recognition can also be attributed to Robert J. Moore's impressive portfolio of accomplishments, which include a distinguished Honorary Doctorate Degree (awarded twice). Since its inception in 2006, Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc. has empowered an estimated 160,000 clients, guiding them towards success and personal development.

The 2023 Global Recognition Award reinforces Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc.'s standing as a leading figure in the personal development and coaching industry. This honor acknowledges the significant accomplishments, forward-thinking ideas, and persistent impact of Robert J. Moore and his company.

About Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc:

Robert J. Moore is a seasoned professional, featured in Forbes and Disrupt Magazines, Internationally Awarded Bestseller, Founder of Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc., which consists of Magnetic Entrepreneur TV, Speaker, Business Coaching, Robert won a Guinness World Record holder as he Won the Honorary Doctorate Degree two times and has impacted the lives of many through the work associated with Magnetic Entrepreneur Inc.

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition AwardsTM is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

