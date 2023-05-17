Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Aisles, the innovative retail tech start-up, has crossed a milestone of 783,584 signups. Founded by a team of tech-savvy entrepreneurs, Aisles focuses on improving the retail experience for shoppers through the use of AI-based mapping and guiding systems, self-driving shopping carts, enhanced safety features, and contactless payment. The surge in signups and the growing interest in Aisles have led to an increase in the company's valuation, which now stands at $67 million.

Talking to the media, cofounder Ignacio Rosales said, "The Company's recent milestone of over 780,000 signups demonstrates the strong demand for its services and the potential impact Aisles can have on the retail industry. The growing interest in Aisles is a testament to the significant potential for disruption in the retail industry. We want to thank people across the globe for believing in us and promise to continue working towards even greater milestones."

The startup also recently completed a successful private seed funding round, raising $10 million from investors who now own 15% of the company. This funding will be used to further develop and expand Aisles' innovative features and services, fueling the company's growth and solidifying its position in the retail market. They are currently in the process of adding another layer to their shopping cart with finger print and face recognition as well as recording the whole shopping trip. Moreover, Aisles is reusing broken shopping carts and tuning them up into self-driving shopping carts called Tech Wheels.

Explaining some of the key features that have led to the surge in signups and valuation, he continued, "Aisles works by guiding people to the correct aisles using GPS in the stores. The self-driving cart feature Tech wheels guides them around the store and lets people check out when they are finished. Trustis is another payment method that allows them to check out when they are done shopping. Additionally, Safties warns them of item with potential hazards so people know what items have been recalled by the company. Another key component of Aisles' business model is its unique couponing system called Saves. The platform automatically searches the internet for the best deals and offers, ensuring that customers save money whenever possible. This feature not only adds value to the user experience but also generates revenue for the company. The combination of a strong features have ' contributed to Aisles' soaring valuation."

With the start up now close to achieving its target of the first million people to sign up, they are looking to leverage more partnership opportunities so it can continue to innovate and simplify the shopping experience. People interested in learning more about the company or want to join the waitlist can visit their site today at https://aisles.app/.

About the Company

Aisles is a start-up, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, that thanks to its groundbreaking technology, impressive signup numbers, and increasing valuation, has become a major player in the retail tech sector. The company is revolutionizing the retail shopping experience by leveraging AI-powered technology to create a seamless and efficient shopping journey for customers.





