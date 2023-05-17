From May 12 to 14, the Vaper Expo UK was held in Birmingham, UK. As a giant in the open electronic cigarette category, VOOPOO and its parent company ICCPP group jointly appeared at the exhibition site, showing the audience the extreme innovation of VOOPOO brand and the powerful technology strength of electronic atomization.

Will, the famous race car driver, has endorsed VOOPOO products

Recently, VOOPOO officially announced that it is once again working with Will, a well-known racing driver from the British Silverstone BTCC event. Wearing VOOPOO logo, Will, one of the famous drivers of BTCC, the most popular racing championship in the UK and Europe, and one of the old smokers who successfully quit smoking through e-cigarettes, appeared at the VOOPOO booth with his beloved racing car. He shared his experience in racing and smoking cessation with the audience.

At the scene, Will sampled VOOPOO's DRAG 4 and praised its extreme taste and big smoke. Will also expressed his love for the VOOPOO ARGUS P1, an innovative design product. The ARGUS P1 is a fast charging POD. Its Slogan "Fast and speedy" matches the car with speed and passion. This common spirit is also the reason why Will chooses to join hands with VOOPOO again.

It is worth noting that the VOOPOO logo is also affixed to the car body, and many users rushed to take photos with the car at the VOOPOO booth and share their joy on social media.

All kinds of star products gather together, experience the charm of vaping

On site, VOOPOO exhibited a full range of products from its four major series, ARGUS, DRAG, VOOPOO VINCI and V.

Among them, ARGUS P1, which repeatedly obtained the name of "best pod vape", ARGUS POD and ARGUS G represented by ARGUS POD family, multiple products can share the cartridge, so that users can easily experience multiple experiences, feel the charm of VOOPOO POD. The VOOPOO DRAG M100S, a newly released product from VOOPOO and a single-battery version of the world's best-selling VOOPOO DRAG 4, was also featured at the show.

As the driver of technological evolution in the vape industry, ICCPP Group also presented world's 1st dual eco-friendly "Cyclo" disposable series which combines the concept of detachable and biodegradable and various one-stop odm+ disposable and refillable pod solutions in compliance with TPD at the Vaper Expo UK.

VOOPOO won "Best international brand" at UK media Vapouround's annual awards ceremony on 12 May, and its star product DRAG 4 also lived up to expectations, winning "best mod".

After experiencing the products, the audience showed their love and follow the VOOPOO brand. Many users queued up spontaneously to participate in the VOOPOO turntable activity, experience the brand spirit together with the VOOPOO team, and Spark life together with VOOPOO.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

