Accomplished executive adds vast regional experience to global leadership team

Supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has hired logistics industry veteran Mario Cavallucci as the company's vice president of Europe operations. He joins the global freight forwarder with decades of proven supply chain experience in multiple areas, including logistics services, leadership, people development, and cultural diversity.

Mario Cavallucci, AIT Worldwide Logistics' new vice president of Europe operations (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are confident Mario's leadership will be instrumental in both our strategic plans to grow AIT's presence in the European market, as well as the development of a balanced culture in support of our mantra: 'One Team, One Vision,'" said President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan.

Cavallucci has more than 30 years of experience in the supply chain industry, including 20-plus years in leadership roles, with a record of success at numerous well-known logistics companies in Europe.

"I am excited to join one of the fastest growing companies in our industry," he said. "I look forward to meeting my teammates and, together, making AIT one of the leading logistics solutions providers in Europe, focusing on sustainable value creation for our customers."

Cavallucci is responsible for overseeing all of AIT's European operations and driving efforts to deliver a world-class customer experience. The company's shared services teams in the region will collaborate with Cavallucci and continue reporting to their respective corporate leaders. Cavallucci reports to AIT's Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel.

He is also finalizing the integrations of recent acquisitions, developing the company's expansion strategy for Europe, and supporting both organic and inorganic growth in the region.

In addition to speaking four languages, Cavallucci belongs to the Club of Logistics, Young Presidents' Organization, and the International Propeller Club. Based in Hamburg, Germany, he plans to travel extensively in the coming months, visiting AIT locations across Europe.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 110 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

