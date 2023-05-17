Resilinc Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

Investment reinforces Resilinc's leadership in supply chain risk software; accelerates product innovation and growth initiatives to satisfy market demand for supply chain resilience

LONDON, May 17, 2023, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners("Vista"), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. Resilinc will use the growth capital to accelerate product innovation, talent, and go-to-market functions to meet the growing demand for more resilient, sustainable, secure, and transparent supply chains.



"This growth investment comes following the tremendous success Resilinc has achieved in providing our customers with leading supply chain resiliency capabilities; it will also further accelerate our software and data offerings in response to the market's demands for best-in-class multi-tier supply chain mapping and monitoring," said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and co-founder of Resilinc. "Resilinc and Vista share the same vision of making global supply chains more resilient. Vista's team of investors, operators, technologists, and entrepreneurs understand the unique opportunity of a company like ours and we look forward to partnering with them in our next phase of growth."

From supply shortages to extreme weather to ESG legislation and geopolitical risk, modern supply chains deal with over 250 disruptive events per week. Resilinc holds 12 years' worth of supply chain risk data including a validated supplier network that has been mapped down to the sub-tier, part-site, and commodity level. This provides companies in complex, interconnected supply chains with clear visibility into their entire supply chain ecosystem and the ability to collaborate with suppliers all on a single, secure platform. Resilinc's NLP algorithms scan over 100 million news and data sources to sense disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials, identifying alternate sources and providing companies appropriate mitigation actions. The company's predictive solutions provide actionable insights on delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities up to three months ahead of time.

Resilinc's supply chain risk and resiliency solutions are used by hundreds of multinational organisations across the High-Tech, Life Sciences, Defence, Aerospace, Automotive, and Healthcare industries including Danaher, Keysight Technologies, and Stellantis. Resilinc has also established dozens of partnerships to drive supply chain resiliency with leading organisations and associations including Blue Yonder, Blume Global, Snowflake, Genpact, and SEMI.

The investment in Resilinc was made by Vista's Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. Endeavor partnerships focus on growth, market strategy, talent, and customer success - building enduring businesses designed to scale. Founders and management teams benefit from the expertise and support of Vista and its global ecosystem to deliver unparalleled value to their customers, unlock the potential of their employees, and accelerate market leadership. Josh Gray, Operating Managing Director at Vista, will join Resilinc's Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Resilinc operates in a market ripe for transformational growth. Its solutions provide companies hyper visibility into the granular aspects of their supply chain along with actionable insights to proactively steer decision making," said Rachel Arnold, Co-Head of Vista's Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. "Bindiya is a visionary founder, and we are excited to partner with her and the entire Resilinc team as they continue to innovate, grow, and define the industry."

GrowthPoint Technology acted as financial advisor to Resilinc and Nixon Peabody LLP acted as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Vista.

Additional financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

