Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Appoints Martin Driscoll to Head it's Next Generation Agriculture Subsidiary

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTC PINK:AWSL) proudly announces the appointment of Martin Driscoll to President of the worldwide operations of NAGA. A subsidiary that knows no boundaries internationally, with technologies that are expected to enhance agriculture in every corner of the globe, benefitting all generations. The technologies he brings with him through the recent acquisition of Dyacare Biotech LLP many of which have been tested and proven to be life changing, benefitting the food production through enhanced chemical free technologies.

Martin Driscoll

Mr. Driscoll has enjoyed decades of technical development as it relates to the ability of farmers and food producers to enhance, improve as well as increase the levels of productions, with reduced costs. Not only during his recent 4 years of working within Dyacare Biotech, but also with several corporations related to enhancing the world of agriculture. Including and not limited to the following: -

Created unique solutions for climate that ecologically impacts agriculture and horticultural crops;

Created alternative science based organic bio-stimulants and soils conditioners;

Created formulations of seaweed-based bio-stimulants to increase plant photosynthesis for greater crop results;

Managed and expanded sales initiatives, logistics and development of new markets internationally in the agricultural arena;

Development a naturally produced planting medium that results in lower cost of food production in various climate conditions;

Introduced organic plant vaccine that stimulates various crop's immune systems.

Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Mr. Kevin Bagnall stated:

"Under Martin's leadership NGAG will focus on these key areas;

Wildfire retardant and mitigation

Sustainable solutions for food security

Marine plant-based bio-stimulants

Drought mitigation products

International exposure and distribution for all NGAG's technologies

With his extensive experience and history in these markets sectors, NGAG will be positioned for worldwide commercial growth in programs that will benefit every human being."

Mr. Bagnall further commented, "While our wholly owned Subsidiary KB Industries (KBI) with its STCP - Scrap Tire Construction Products and our proprietary Flexi®-Pave and related products have and continue to see substantial growth, it has always been our goal to enhance our portfolio of technologies that will help enforce our commitment to become known as one the leading corporations internationally whose goal it is to help improve the environment with 'Green' technologies. Martin Driscoll is a giant step towards helping API achieve these goals."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

