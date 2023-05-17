Bringing Valuable Asset Protection to New Heights

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce the launch of its Forensic Watermarking integration, providing organizations with a secure and robust solution to fight against leaks and manipulations of high-value assets.





Enhanced asset security measures are becoming an increasingly important component of cybersecurity due to the evolving threat landscape. The widespread adoption of digital technologies and the increasing value of digital assets has led to a rise in cyberattacks targeting intellectual property (IP), copyrighted material, embargoed assets, and other sensitive content.

Despite keeping the intellectual property and copyrighted material under lock and key, with strict NDAs for any agencies, distributors, or vendors with access to embargoed assets, asset leaks continue to be a prominent threat to those working with sensitive and confidential material. More frustrating - tracking down the culprit can be nearly impossible. Forensic Watermarking helps mitigate this by identifying unauthorized sharing or distribution, as well as deterring associates from leaking copyrighted material.

"In an increasingly digital world, it's becoming more and more challenging for organizations to protect their valuable IP assets from human error and malicious attacks," shared Jean Lozano, CTO of MediaValet. "By investing in the Forensic Watermarking integration, we're demonstrating our understanding of the evolving threat landscape and showcasing our dedication to providing clients with cutting-edge security to protect their assets and prevent costly incidents."

As one of the only DAMs to offer Forensic Watermarking, MediaValet provides the ultimate protection against asset leaks for many organizations - especially those in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), entertainment, and manufacturing industries. Integrated with and powered by our partner, Steg.AI, the watermarking technology embeds a unique, invisible, and unremovable identifier onto the customer's image, GIF, PDF, or video. Using these invisible watermarks, customers can trace valued assets and quickly identify the source of the leak.

Using this technology, organizations can:

Reduce asset leaks and manipulations: Ensure that assets are protected and limit unauthorized usage when sharing with external clients and vendors.

Embed unique watermarks: Create watermarks for each vendor to easily track any leaked asset back to the source and prevent future leaks.

Automate the watermarking process: Reduce user error and allows users to safely distribute protected assets easily.





This feature is critical to customers, allowing them to distribute watermarked assets at scale and protect their IP when sharing embargoed assets with external clients and vendors.

"We are known for our enterprise-class security and the addition of Forensic Watermarking has taken it to the next level," added Rob Chase, President & CEO of MediaValet. "We believe this integration will be essential for organizations that work with embargoed and highly confidential digital assets. From product imagery to prototypes, company IP is central to many organizations' success - and must be protected with best-of-breed security. Forensic Watermarking will help ensure all assets are instantly protected from misuse and manipulation, mitigating risk, and delivering fast ROI for our clients."

Recognized as a Market Leader by G2, MediaValet has built a reputation for usability and security - including a SOC 2 certification and compliance with many industry and geographic security standards. MediaValet's Forensic Watermarking brings asset security to new heights, enabling some of the world's top CPG, retail, and manufacturing organizations to better protect their high-value IP, prevent costly asset misuse, and increase accountability for asset leaks.

Learn more about MediaValet's Forensic Watermarking offering, and register for our upcoming product showcase, Protecting Your Intellectual Property: How Forensic Watermarking Can Help, to learn why this feature is critical to organizations and see it in action.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

