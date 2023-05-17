Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 14:10
EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Granted Key US Exosome Purification Patent to Further Expand Its Leading Patent Portfolio

Newly issued US patent covers key step in the exosome manufacturing process

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, today announced that the Company has been granted another US patent adding to its growing manufacturing IP portfolio.

Evox has been granted US Patent US11,640,272. The claims of this patent cover a method of purifying engineered exosomes via a downstream process utilizing ultrafiltration and size-based separation steps. Importantly this patent protects a process which is widely used in the field of exosome therapeutics. Taken together with four other manufacturing patents issued to Evox during 2022 this builds upon Evox's manufacturing patent protection which now covers key purification and loading methods in key jurisdictions.

"This granted patent is a critical part of the protection for the downstream process that exosome scientists utilize on a daily basis," said Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox. "This process is essential for any business wishing to produce high quality engineered exosomes at scale. We are very pleased to add this patent to Evox's growing IP portfolio which now contains more than 100 granted patents across key jurisdictions covering many of the aspects required to design, develop, and manufacture exosome-based drugs."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX® technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of genetic medicines such as gene therapy, gene editing, and RNA therapeutics by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and OrbiMed and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

For further information visit: https://www.evoxtherapeutics.com/

For enquiries, please contact:
U.S. Investors:
Burns McClellan
Investor.Relations@burnsmc.com

U.S. Media:
Burns McClellan
Media.Relations@burnsmc.com

Evox:
Dr. Antonin de Fougerolles, CEO
+44 (0) 1865 819140


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
