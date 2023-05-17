Alliance Pharma, a global leader providing bioanalytical, DMPK, and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, and Drug Development Solutions, Ltd. (acquired in 2022), today announced they will be operating under the new name Resolian fully integrating the companies into one organization. This brings together the companies' established bioanalytical laboratories and experts in the U.S., U.K., and most recently in Australia, as Resolian continues to expand and support the growing need for small and large molecule bioanalytical and analytical services globally.

"Resolian merges expertise from Alliance Pharma and Drug Development Solutions two leading providers of bioanalysis and analytical sciences to continue to deliver world-class solutions across all therapeutic modalities," said Resolian CEO Patrick Bennett. "Together, we are a global team of experts dedicated to resolving complex challenges and our new name reflects this. Our primary resolution is to continue to support our partners worldwide with an accessible approach, proactive management, and needed innovations in drug development research."

With an increasing demand for both analytical and bioanalytical solutions in the drug development market, Resolian retains established proximity with its clients in strategic regions while continuing to add global scalability and portability. This gives Resolian's partners the ability to optimize analysis in support of their programs enabling conduct of early phase development in one location, either Europe, the U.S., or Australia, as well as the capacity for later phase global clinical trials, including rare diseases, oncology, and targeted therapies.

For more information about how Resolian is continuing to evolve to offer specialized support needed across the drug development continuum worldwide, visit the company's new website.

About Resolian

Resolian (formerly Alliance Pharma Inc. and Drug Development Solutions Ltd.) is a leading global research laboratory that provides specialized services in GxP and nonregulated bioanalysis, drug metabolism/pharmacokinetics (DMPK), and GMP CMC analytical and materials science. Over 500 experts across the U.S., U.K., and Australia deliver quality results, ensuring the highest standard of regulatory compliance throughout the drug development continuum. Resolian's dedicated laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that meet the needs of preclinical and clinical programs at any scale.

