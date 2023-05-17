Soter Technologies Delivers Wireless Options for its FlySense Vape and Bullying Detection Solution

FlySense 286 Product Suite includes 4G/LTE, LoRaWAN, and YoLink capabilities to address worldwide connectivity and security needs

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, today released its FlySense 286 product suite incorporating expanded wireless network connectivity options. Addressing the needs of schools and enterprises around the world, FlySense is the first vape and bullying sensor in the market with embedded global cellular (4G/LTE), LoRaWAN, or YoLink support. The suite enables schools and other organizations to detect and deter undesirable behaviors that affect the mental and physical health of students and other occupants.

"FlySense devices are already deployed in 22 countries, utilizing Wi-Fi and wired local networks. The integration of additional wireless capabilities expands the application footprint for FlySense in nearly every world region where different wireless technologies are preferred, while also addressing the security concerns of school network administrators and IT departments," said Derek Peterson, chief executive officer of Soter. "Customers can now deploy FlySense 286 across any combination of wired, Wi-Fi, cellular, LoRaWAN, and YoLink networks and achieve the same real-time health and safety notifications that our current FlySense customers have come to rely upon."

FlySense 286 sensors detect the chemical signature of emissions from vaping pens, enabling automated alerting to appropriate personnel. The sensors also monitor ambient noise levels without invading privacy, allowing alerts to be sent when noise patterns change in ways indicative of conflict or bullying. Built with privacy in mind, FlySense devices do not have any microphone or recording capability. FlySense 286 offers optional battery backup and is designed for plug-and-play setup. In most cases, the devices are powered up and online in a matter of minutes.

Many organizations follow cybersecurity best practices or mandates to minimize the variety of devices attached to a network that also carries proprietary or private information such as email, browsing, cloud connections, and server access. Operating FlySense devices over wide area networks such as cellular or LoRaWAN, and alternative local networks using YoLink, provides this physical separation without raising concerns about any cybersecurity risks.

The FlySense 286 product suite is available for purchase through Soter and its authorized partners.

To learn more about FlySense 286 and the full Soter lineup of health, safety, and security solutions, please visit www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com .

