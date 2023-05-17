Draslovka a.s. ("Draslovka" or the "Company"), a global leader in cyanide-based chemical specialties and agricultural chemicals, is pleased to announce it has acquired Blue Cube Systems (Pty) Ltd ("Blue Cube"), a South-Africa-based firm that develops, builds and sells real-time mineral analysers for application in mineral beneficiation processes. Blue Cube has installed more than 100 analysers across mines worldwide and has a strong growth profile, especially in Africa and Australia, which will be enhanced via Draslovka's foothold in the Americas.

Blue Cube is an important addition to the Draslovka stable of offerings and a critical piece in the AI-based mining optimisation solutions Draslovka is currently developing. Through this acquisition, Draslovka will bring added value to its existing customers by offering significantly improved real-time data collection. That data can be used to optimise processing operations and reduce costs in addition to serving as an enabler for advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence tools.

Blue Cube's proprietary MQi technology is based on reflective spectroscopy for slurry and dry applications and absorption spectroscopy for solutions. Crucially, results are shared with the client every 15 seconds, whereas conventional technology suffers from a delay of approximately 24 hours. Blue Cube offers a product range suitable for slurry applications, such as flotation operations, wet or dry magnetic separation, electrostatic separation, gravity separation and leach operations. Its products include no hazardous components (such as X-rays or radiation sources) and, similar to Draslovka, is founded on an ethos of ongoing innovation. Blue Cube's products have been proven in operations processing a variety of minerals, including gold, nickel, copper, platinum group metals, heavy minerals, chrome, iron, phosphate and manganese. When combined with the appropriate manual or automated process control, Blue Cube's technology can lead to an increase of 2-4% in recovery, which is substantial for companies looking to stay competitive.

Commenting on the Blue Cube acquisition, Draslovka's CEO, Pavel Bruzek Jr, said: "The addition of Blue Cube makes Draslovka a truly integrated solutions provider. We are now perfectly situated to provide forward-thinking mining companies with a full suite of services that allow them to reduce costs, increase sustainability, manage their environmental footprint and, ultimately, be at the forefront of the industry and bottom of the cash curve. I look forward to working with our new colleagues at Blue Cube and building out Draslovka's contribution to the mining sector."

Jimmy Stockbridge, Director of Draslovka Mining Solutions, added: "Blue Cube offers an innovative line of products that are truly unique and powerful. We're excited to empower our customers with robust data collection through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that improve metal extraction processes."

Francois Plessis, founder of Blue Cube, commented: "Blue Cube was established in 2001 with a passion for innovation, therefore we couldn't be happier to be acquired by Draslovka, a company that is committed to innovative and creative thinking. As a subsidiary of Draslovka, I believe Blue Cube will be on a fast-track growth trajectory as we expand into the Americas."

Blue Cube will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Draslovka. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Draslovka

Draslovka Holdings a.s. (Draslovka) is a global leader in cyanide-based chemical specialties and agricultural chemicals including next generation fumigants and biocides. Utilising the company's significant expertise, Draslovka develops and scales solutions which are vital for delivering sustainable growth at pace. A private holding company based in the Czech Republic, it is owned by four Czech families and has more than 100 years of experience in hydrogen cyanide (HCN) production and HCN chemistry. The company specializes in the production of fully synthetic and highly purified liquid HCN, which undergoes further processing for application in a variety of downstream products ranging from the mining through to agriculture sectors. Through its scalable chemistry-based solutions, Draslovka aims to unlock transformation and be the leading global player in the production of cyanides for use in synthesis, mining, and industrial and agricultural applications, with safety and environmental sustainability at the heart of all its operations.

About Blue Cube Systems (Pty) Ltd

Blue Cube Systems (Pty) Ltd is a leading technology company specializing in innovative process control solutions for the mining and mineral processing industry. Established in 2001, Blue Cube Systems has consistently been at the forefront of developing advanced measurement, control and artificial intelligence technologies that enhance productivity, optimize operations, and improve overall efficiency in mineral processing plants. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Blue Cube Systems has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability, serving a global clientele and playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of process control in the mining industry.

