CJ 4DPLEX: Universal Pictures' FAST X Races Into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Theaters

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with Universal Pictures, announced that Fast X, the new chapter in the global blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga (in theaters this Friday, May 19), will debut in the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. This is the first time a Universal Studios' film from the Fast & Furious franchise will premiere in the visually immersive theaters. The partnership is significant for CJ 4DPLEX as it now has deals with every major studio in Hollywood for its premium ScreenX format.





ScreenX expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium. Audiences will be transported into the high-speed action of Fast X with exclusive story-enhancing imagery and extraordinary visuals. With ScreenX's immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experience, fans will feel like they're racing alongside Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and the rest of Dom's all-star crew. Fast X will be available in more than 359 ScreenX auditoriums worldwide.

Fast X will also debut in CJ 4DPLEX's multi-sensory format, 4DX. 4DX transcends the traditional movie-going experience by utilizing more than 21 unique motion and environmental effects such as vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others. Fast X will appear on more than 788 4DX screens worldwide.

"We're beyond thrilled to showcase a film from the Fast & Furious Saga for the first-time ever in our 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditoriums," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "We are excited to assemble an even greater and more immersive experience for Fast X movie-goers around the world in ScreenX."

Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX added, "Audiences have been following the Fast Saga for over two decades and we're excited to present Fast X in our premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX. With captivating chases and electrifying effects, Fast X in ScreenX and 4DX is a ride that fans cannot experience anywhere but at the movies."

"We are proud to team up with CJ 4DPLEX with their visually stunning ScreenX format," said Niels Swinkels, EVP, Universal Pictures International. "Showcasing Fast X in 4DX and ScreenX provides a unique experience and adds a new dimension to an amazing film worldwide audiences will love."

About Fast X

The end of the road begins.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk) and written by Justin Lin (F9) & Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback. www.thefastsaga.com

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 359 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.









