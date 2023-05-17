Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) ("Delta Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement of (i) 7,143,000 "flow-through" units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.63 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $4,500,090; and (ii) 12,222,400 units of the Company (the "HD Units" and, together with the FT Units, the "Units") at a price of $0.45 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $5,500,080, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,000,170, which includes the exercise in full of the Underwriters Option (collectively, the "Offering"), pursuant to an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each HD Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each an "HD Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, an "FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.63 for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering. For greater certainty, the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will not be flow-through eligible. The HD Shares, FT Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period ending on September 18, 2023.

The net proceeds from the issue of the HD Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "eligible Ontario exploration expenditures" as defined in subsection 103(4) of the Taxation Act, 2007 (Ontario) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario, on or before December 31, 2024, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2023.

In consideration for the services rendered by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received cash commissions of $570,010.20 and 1,095,256 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at $0.45 per common share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

Management of the Company subscribed for $286,000 of the Offering. The issuances of HD Units and FT Units to such insiders are considered related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, respectively, in respect of such insider participation. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Andre Tessier commented, "This financing is truly a gamechanger for Delta. The funds will allow Delta to systematically and more aggressively explore the Delta-1 Property. We look forward to proving-up the true potential of the Delta-1 Gold Project. Working with Cormark to secure these funds was a pleasure. Cormark is truly a premier Investment Bank for mining in Canada."

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada. DELTA-1 covers 58.3 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 1500 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec.

