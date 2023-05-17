ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Infinity Insurance Group

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's Property and Casualty Footprint in Idaho

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the Infinity Insurance Group, an Idaho-based full-service insurance agency with offices in Post Falls.

Infinity Insurance broke away from its parent company in 2010 and has focused on providing auto, home, health, life and commercial insurance through its vast network of carriers.

"We are excited about what Infinity Insurance Group brings to our partner network in terms of experience, products and location," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Infinity is well respected in Idaho and adding them to the ALKEME family expands our coverage, our footprint and we look forward to working with their amazing team."

"We are extremely proud of what we have built at Infinity Insurance Group and were very careful in our choosing of a partner like ALKEME," said Dave Shoults, President of Infinity Insurance Group. "As we look to grow and break into new markets, ALKEME's track record of helping partners grow while retaining autonomy, coupled with its deep resources, will be invaluable in reaching our lofty goals."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

