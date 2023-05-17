Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates the Brilliance and Courage of AAPI Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / All year-long, Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to supporting and uplifting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, especially during AAPI Heritage Month. This May, we are proud to spotlight the brilliance that lives within AAPI communities despite especially difficult times in recent years. Inspired by the Diwali holiday which celebrates the victory of light over darkness, we are highlighting leaders and organizations who courageously illuminate a path forward in politics, media, entrepreneurship, community investment, and more.

Xfinity

The power of our platforms uniquely positions us to provide a robust programming experience for Xfinity customers. For the third consecutive year, we are proud to partner with Gold House, a non-profit dedicated to increasing AAPI representation in the media, for content recommendations that support the Asian American editorial collection.

Throughout AAPI Heritage Month, Xfinity TV customers can access thousands of hours of high quality Asian and Asian American entertainment including award-winning movies, the best of Bollywood, documentaries, globally recognized anime movies, and an entire category dedicated to the rise of AAPI stand-up comics. This year's collection celebrates AAPI excellence by amplifying the diverse AAPI stories, cultures, and creatives within the entertainment industry.

Through "Free This Week," Xfinity customers can unlock a new selection of free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, with no strings attached. To honor the cultures and supplement our collection of entertainment during AAPI Heritage Month, Comcast will offer customers with Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV free, week-long access to a selection of Asian networks and streaming services, including Anime Network, Hi-YAH!, and KOCOWA. Browse and easily access the collection this May and all year long by saying "Asian American" into the X1 Voice Remote. For more information on programming, visit Xfinity.com/AsianAmerican.

Comcast Newsmakers

Comcast Newsmakers will spotlight leaders throughout May who are committed to uplifting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, while addressing historic inequities and barriers to advancement. Featured guests include John C. Yang of Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), Seema Agnani of the National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (CAPACD), Jeremy Tran of Gold House, and more. Interviews exploring topics such as housing instability and underrepresentation in the media are free to the public at ComcastNewsmakers.com and available to Comcast customers on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream using the voice command "Comcast Newsmakers."

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal's "AAPI Amplified" campaign is showcasing the power of bold voices in Asian America Pacific Islander communities. Throughout May, NBCUniversal will feature events and programming across their portfolio of brands to honor and uplift the cultures, resilience, and powerful contributions of the AAPI community at NBCUniversal and across the world.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Comcast is proud to invest in AAPI communities through Project UP, our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. This effort includes working to increase digital literacy and inclusion for Asian immigrants, seniors, and students by partnering with local nonprofits including Asian Counseling and Referral Services in Seattle, Association of Chinese Americans in Detroit, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, the Chinese American Service League of Greater Chicago, and The Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Additionally, as part of an ongoing partnership with Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), we are supporting their efforts to build the infrastructure, team, and process to systematically catalogue the spread of mis/disinformation about Asian Americans.

Connection Through Creation

Our Connection through Creation program highlights content creators who are using art and the Internet to create community, honor culture, and spark positive change. Stay tuned throughout the month to see inspirational artwork from Tori Shao, Ruhee Maknojia, and Tiff Blot across Comcast's social media and Xfinity platforms.

These initiatives are all part of our commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, and leverage our platforms to share the radiance and innovation of AAPI communities and their impact on our company and country.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755587/Comcast-NBCUniversal-Celebrates-the-Brilliance-and-Courage-of-AAPI-Communities