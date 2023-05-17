Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 18:02
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sarah Mae Ives Social Media: Sign of the Changing Times: Business Book 'No-Fluff Business' by Sarah Mae Ives Reaches #3 Best Seller on The Wall Street Journal

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Sarah Mae Ives, president and founder of Sarah Mae Ives Social Media Inc., a training company that offers a Certificate Program for Social Media Ads Managers, has been named a WSJ best-selling author for her nonfiction book: The No-Fluff Business: The 90-Day Guide to More Money, Freedom, and Purpose Online. Further proof that the business industry is swaying towards investing more money in sales and advertising online versus on billboards and television.

WSJ Bestseller List

WSJ Bestseller List


Testament to the changing times

The advertising space is changing rapidly in 2023. Even a decade ago the term "ads manager" didn't exist, but the rise of social media and the advertising opportunities presented by it mean that fewer and fewer businesses are advertising on television, print and billboards and instead, companies are investing more and more dollars in advertising on social media. This is evidenced by just how many companies are now paying Ads Managers to create and run their company ads campaigns.

This influx in online advertising applies to all companies, including local brick-and-mortar stores (gyms, spas, chiropractors and more) and online e-commerce platforms (including those that also have brick-and-mortar stores like Tiffany's, Mercedes and more). The role of the Social Media Ads Manager is increasing in prevalence each year, as more and more businesses begin advertising on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google and more.

Due to the complexity of advertising online and the sheer amount of saturation in the online space, the role of Ads Manager is growing in demand, as well as for training programs like the Sarah Mae Ives Training program.

Sarah Mae Ives is a leading industry expert in the digital media space, particularly in creating and running successful social media ads for companies across the world on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google and more. Her Social Media Ads Training program for those wishing to launch their own Ads Agency is called: The No-Fluff Business Mentorship and has helped thousands of students since its inception in 2020.

The Sarah Mae Ives program empowers its students, who are mostly women, to create their own businesses (specifically launching an ads agency for most). Students of the No-Fluff Business Mentorship also learn the fundamentals of business and how to provide a valuable offering to many businesses in need of scaling their engagement and digital presence.

Contact Information

Andrea Hertel
Operations Manager
admin@sarahmaeives.com
360-601-5705

SOURCE: Sarah Mae Ives Social Media Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755378/Sign-of-the-Changing-Times-Business-Book-No-Fluff-Business-by-Sarah-Mae-Ives-Reaches-3-Best-Seller-on-The-Wall-Street-Journal-Week-Ending-April-29-2023

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.