Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 18:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinceri Senior Living Certified as a Great Place To Work for 5th Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Sinceri Senior Living and its communities have been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. Great Place To Work Institute is an independent research and consulting firm that evaluated the team members' experiences while working at Sinceri. The certification process considered over 1,900 staff surveys from across all of Sinceri's locations.

Sinceri Senior Living, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Press release picture

Sinceri CEO Chris Belford stated that the company achieved outstanding results in the survey this year and had high employee engagement and satisfaction across all departments. He also expressed that one of Sinceri's priorities is its employees' well-being and recognized that a happy and engaged team helps the company achieve its goals.

Sinceri shared a few of the many positive outcomes from the survey:

  • 89% of those surveyed agree that "their work has special meaning; this is not Just a Job."
  • 86% of those surveyed agree that "they feel they make a difference in their community."
  • 82% of those surveyed agree that "when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcomed."

The company looks forward to the continued dedication and determination that is seen throughout all of its communities. As the senior living organization continues to grow, it will continue to strive for positive employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides service to seniors in 21 states, serving approximately 3,800 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

Learn more about Sinceri Senior Living at www.sinceriseniorliving.com.

Contact Information

Madison Allen
Marketing Specialist
madison@sociallyposting.com
5404710742

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755589/Sinceri-Senior-Living-Certified-as-a-Great-Place-To-Work-for-5th-Year-in-a-Row

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.