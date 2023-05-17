Sinceri Senior Living Certified as a Great Place To Work for 5th Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Sinceri Senior Living and its communities have been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. Great Place To Work Institute is an independent research and consulting firm that evaluated the team members' experiences while working at Sinceri. The certification process considered over 1,900 staff surveys from across all of Sinceri's locations.

Sinceri CEO Chris Belford stated that the company achieved outstanding results in the survey this year and had high employee engagement and satisfaction across all departments. He also expressed that one of Sinceri's priorities is its employees' well-being and recognized that a happy and engaged team helps the company achieve its goals.

Sinceri shared a few of the many positive outcomes from the survey:

89% of those surveyed agree that "their work has special meaning; this is not Just a Job."

86% of those surveyed agree that "they feel they make a difference in their community."

82% of those surveyed agree that "when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcomed."

The company looks forward to the continued dedication and determination that is seen throughout all of its communities. As the senior living organization continues to grow, it will continue to strive for positive employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides service to seniors in 21 states, serving approximately 3,800 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

Learn more about Sinceri Senior Living at www.sinceriseniorliving.com.

