Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNLJ | ISIN: SE0018040677 | Ticker-Symbol: 02H0
Tradegate
17.05.23
18:00 Uhr
6,378 Euro
-0,078
-1,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2466,37419:47
6,2506,37818:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 19:10
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

Press release
May 17, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

Hexatronic Group AB (publ):s ("Hexatronic") board of directors has initiated the share savings program LTIP 2023, which was adopted by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023. This means that the participants in the program have started buying shares, known as savings shares, which are a requirement for their participation in the program. The participants in LTIP 2023 who are members of the senior executive team in Hexatronic will report their trading activities to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) in accordance with applicable regulations.

Gothenburg, May 17, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7pmCEST on May 17, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment

  • 2023-05-17 Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the AGM on May 9, 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ea47771-6ece-4600-b708-c14c08185153)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.