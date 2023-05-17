Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
16.05.23
10:57 Uhr
47,360 Euro
-0,060
-0,13 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,28047,52019:47
47,30047,54019:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 19:10
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ipsos acquires Shanghai Focus RX Research to strengthen its position in pharmaceutical research market in China

Ipsos acquires Shanghai Focus RX Research
to strengthen its position
in pharmaceutical research market in China

Paris, May17th, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shanghai Focus RX Research. The acquisition will significantly strengthen the expertise of Ipsos China's Pharma Insights business and further support Ipsos' Healthcare Insights business landscape.

The company, established on 2008, is dedicated to the RX (prescription drugs) insight market, including policy and environment research, market expansion, product strategy research, marketing mix research and performance evaluation. Shanghai Focus RX has established a stable and high-quality client base with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies. The company's team of 22 experts will become part of the Ipsos Healthcare Insights business. Frank Ma, CEO and founder of Focus RX Research, will lead the new business team.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: "As outlined during the 2022 Investor Day, the Healthcare sector is one of our main priorities. It is an expanding market in undergoing transformation, and represents a significant growth opportunity for Ipsos. With Shanghai Focus RX Research expertise, we will accelerate and continue the expansion of our core offer and added-value services in a key market in China".

Lifeng Liu, Chairman and CEO of Ipsos in Greater China, says: "Frank Ma is an influential figure in the Chinese RX research market and leads a respected company. I look forward to working with Frank and his team to further strengthen Ipsos' position in the pharmaceutical research market in China".

Frank Ma, CEO and founder of Focus RX Research, adds: "We are delighted to be joining the Ipsos Group. The experienced Focus RX team, armed with Ipsos' global healthcare reach and knowledge, will be able to provide better service and deeper insights to our clients and will certainly make a significant contribution to the development of the healthcare market research in China".

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

Attachment

  • Ipsos acquires Shanghai Focus RX Research to strengthen its position in pharmaceutical research market in China (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ccfb930e-1f2f-4d8a-821b-eece040b9524)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.