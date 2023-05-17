Rhodes, New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Teleaus, one of Australia's leading telecommunications infrastructure companies, announces its operations expansion to include multiple countries.

Teleaus, a leading telecommunications infrastructure services provider in Australia, is set to expand its reach to a global audience.

Zahangir Alam, CEO of Teleaus, expressed his excitement about the company's next step in growth. "We have a solid reputation for delivering exceptional results to our clients in Australia, and we can't wait to bring our expertise to a global scale," he shares.

As part of its expansion strategy, Teleaus plans to open new offices and hire local talent in the countries where it will operate. Additionally, the company intends to invest in cutting-edge technology and equipment to maintain its reputation for delivering top-notch services.

Teleaus' global expansion aligns with the growing need for advanced telecommunications infrastructure globally, especially with the rapidly increasing demand for fast and reliable internet. The company aims to deliver the same level of quality service and commitment to excellence it has been known for in Australia.

The company's expansion is expected to bring new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the countries it operates in. Teleaus is eager to be a part of this growth and looks forward to building long-term relationships with clients globally.

About Teleaus

Teleaus is a global enterprise founded in 2011 and headquartered in Australia, with the mission to build successful, long-term, win-win business relationships with clients. Teleaus' services focus on Engineering Field Services, Telecommunications Engineering, and Business Solutions and Services. This includes Engineering Project Consultancy, Complete Business Solutions, Business Software Development, Spatial Data Engineering, Geospatial Engineering, Professional Services, Vendor Partnership, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

