Acre: Critics, Experts in Demand for Sustainability Panels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Acre

??In a recent article for the Business Times, Acre's Head of Sustainable Business, APAC, Greg Brittian, discusses the demand for region-specific sustainability specialists to sit on advisory panels for multinational companies. Brittain also expresses how the increasing need for consistent feedback regarding sustainability strategies in the logistics, shipping, packaging, and materials sector is drawing companies to develop such advisory panels in Singapore and the APAC region.

"While chief sustainability officers devise the strategy that transforms a business into becoming sustainability-driven, sustainability advisory panels act as an ongoing feedback mechanism to keep those strategies in check."

To read the full article, please click here.

Original Source: The Business Times | Written by Wong Pei Ting | Published on 20/03/23

