Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 21:02
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acre: Critics, Experts in Demand for Sustainability Panels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Acre

Acre, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Press release picture

??In a recent article for the Business Times, Acre's Head of Sustainable Business, APAC, Greg Brittian, discusses the demand for region-specific sustainability specialists to sit on advisory panels for multinational companies. Brittain also expresses how the increasing need for consistent feedback regarding sustainability strategies in the logistics, shipping, packaging, and materials sector is drawing companies to develop such advisory panels in Singapore and the APAC region.

"While chief sustainability officers devise the strategy that transforms a business into becoming sustainability-driven, sustainability advisory panels act as an ongoing feedback mechanism to keep those strategies in check."

To read the full article, please click here.

Original Source: The Business Times | Written by Wong Pei Ting | Published on 20/03/23

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Acre
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755613/Critics-Experts-in-Demand-for-Sustainability-Panels

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.