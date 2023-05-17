Recently, Best Mall has entered the German market and received a positive response.

To better explore the German market, Best Mall has undertaken a series of updates, including optimizing the application for localization and timely releasing a comprehensive German version update to make it more suitable for German users.

Best Mall was established in New York in 2009 with the support of several major e-commerce companies.

With more and more people shopping online, there has been an increase in product inventory. The establishment of Best Mall aims to address the challenges associated with this type of e-commerce business.

On February 1, 2023, Mr. Martin Simon established the first European office at 21-24 Millbank, Westminster, London, United Kingdom, SW1P 4RS.

BESTMALL can help e-commerce stores improve their product rankings on major e-commerce platforms.

With the globalization of the economy, BESTMALL has begun expanding into other parts of the world.

Furthermore, Best Mall provides personalized marketing and operational strategies to merchants through advanced data analysis and intelligent algorithms. Leveraging an automated aggregation system, they can better understand consumer needs and enhance sales and brand awareness.

Germany, as a strong economic nation in Europe, possesses a broad market and a highly promising consumer group. Best Mall will leverage its strengths to offer the best shopping experience to German consumers. BESTMALL will bring innovation to the German market, focusing on advanced technology and top-notch service.

The goal of BEST MALL is to expand the German market through collaboration and increase the visibility and sales of local retailers. BEST MALL LIMITED also hopes to contribute to improving employment in Germany through its own efforts and innovations.

To achieve this vision and plan, BEST MALL LIMITED in Germany needs to recruit more employees and partners while urgently attracting more end-users in Germany.

The brand-new version of Best Mall, optimized specifically for the German market, is now available on the app store. We sincerely invite all users to update their app.

BEST MALL LIMITED will strive to drive the development and progress of cross-border e-commerce throughout Europe and become a disruptor in the European e-commerce market.

