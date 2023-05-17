Feelgoodz Unveils New Zero Collection at iSpa, a Premium Line of Spa Slides With 0% Waste and 100% Sustainability

GARNER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / A trailblazer in sustainable footwear, Feelgoodz announced the launch of its Zero Collection at iSpa 2023 last week. The highly acclaimed Zero Collection slides combine style and comfort with environmental consciousness. Reusable, recyclable, and sustainable, the Zero Collection is the number one eco-conscious solution in its class.

The latest offering in the Zero Collection is the Bonsai Slide. Key features include:

Luxurious Comfort - The Bonsai is soft and supportive, with a non-slip outsole ensuring safety and stability in spa environments. The waterproof, contoured footbed offers spa clients the artisan-crafted comfort that is the heart of the Feelgoodz brand.



Elegant Design - Crafted for luxury wellness experiences, the Bonsai slide is offered in three signature colors with easy sizing. Customization options are available with screen-printed waterproof logos.



Reusable and Sustainable - Like all products in The Zero Collection, The Bonsai is reusable and easy to clean, providing a sustainable alternative to single-use items. Feelgoodz offers their clients a full-circle recycling initiative, making it easier than ever for industry leaders to go green.

The company has set incomparable benchmarks within the spa industry, with their proven commitment to innovation, quality, the environment, and the global artisans they support.

"Feel good about using Feelgoodz! We have been very satisfied with the sandal quality and comfort of Feelgoodz. They create a luxurious and sustainable element that allows a positive opportunity to share with guests. Offering an amenity that is purpose-driven by design allows us to proudly present the product and share its story, our intent and supports our mission."

- Daniel Spencer, Director of Spa

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage

About Feelgoodz: Feelgoodz® proudly supports artisan partners around the globe to bring economic vitality to rural areas of Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal and Turkey. Each region uses traditional techniques to help craft our premium footwear and accessories designed for everyday comfort. For additional information, discover Feelgoodz at www.feelgoodz.com.

