Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce it is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds for the Offering will be used to complete the Company's recently announced exploration program at the Tabor Project, northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario and for working capital purposes.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty Property and its recently acquired Tabor Property, both located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166509