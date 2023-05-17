Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Creative Financial Services, a leading financial services company, has announced the launch of virtual webinars aimed at educating soon-to-be retirees and helping them prepare for a successful retirement. The webinars cover essential topics, including Social Security claiming strategies, Medicare planning, and the risks associated with retirement and how to address them.

Diane Goldman, CEO of Creative Financial Services, is committed to ensuring that individuals approaching retirement have a thorough understanding of the issues and risks they will face during their retirement years. The webinars help educate people on the various challenges that may arise during their retirement years, such as longevity risk, sequence of return risk, mortality risk, and healthcare risk. Diane and her team are determined to change this narrative by introducing these financial webinars to help pre-retirees create sustainable action plans geared towards having a successful, secure retirement.

For over 15 years, Diane has been sharing social security optimization and retirement income distribution strategies as an Independent Consultant with her company Creative Financial Services, helping clients become fully aware of the wealth building strategies available to secure and protect their retirement future and to live the retirement lifestyle they desire.

Creative Financial Services' goal is to ensure that every client walks away with a written retirement strategic plan, a "roadmap for retirement." The plan addresses each client's specific lifestyle goals with strategies designed for predictable outcomes. Plans are revisited at least annually or more frequently if desired or necessary.

These virtual webinars are available to the general public and currently offered through CPAacademy.org.

