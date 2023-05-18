Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Axelar (WAXL) on May 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAXL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on May 22, 2023.





Axelar is a blockchain that connects blockchains, securely connecting all blockchain ecosystems, applications, assets and users to deliver Web3 interoperability. Their aim is to bridge the blockchain ecosystems and enable applications to communicate frictionlessly across them. Its native token, WAXL, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 22, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Axelar

Axelar (WAXL) is a groundbreaking blockchain project that claims to deliver "secure cross-chain communication for Web3." The project provides a decentralized network and tools to help builders of decentralized applications (dApps) with seamless cross-chain communication through its protocol suite, tools and APIs.

Axelar features three core components - a decentralized network, a software development kit of protocols and APIs, and a set of gateway smart contracts for cross-chain connectivity.

Powered by a decentralized network of validators, anyone can join the network, build on it, or use it. Apps builders can interact with a simple API atop a permissionless network that routes messages and ensures network security via proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

About WAXL Token

WAXL is the native token of the Axelar network and is used for governance, allowing stakers to exercise governance over proposals, such as a parameter change or protocol upgrade. WAXL is also used to pay network transaction fees to validators and tokenholders, but users of the Axelar network do not need to hold the token.

WAXL has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 22, 2023, investors who are interested in Axelar can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

