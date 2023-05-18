

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L), on Thursday, announced an agreement to acquire Winsight for an initial enterprise value of $380 million, payable in cash.



This acquisition is fully funded by in-year cash flow growth and our balance sheet, and will further enhance revenues, margins, earnings and cash flow, Informa said.



The company stated that the combination with Informa's existing portfolio in Foodservice is both commercially and financially compelling, significantly enhancing its position in a large, growing and fragmented market and delivering strong returns for shareholders.



Further, in 2023, Winsight full year revenues are expected to be about $100 million and EBITDA to be $35 million.



