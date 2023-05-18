OASIS Group Appoints Eddie Aston as CEO

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately owned information management organisation in Europe, announced today that Eddie Aston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Group effective 16th May 2023. This leadership transition comes as the Group prepares to enter the next phase of its growth story.

Aston brings with him a wealth of executive level experience and expertise in business services, logistics and transportation. He has held several successful leadership positions in complex start-ups, integrations and business optimisations across various industry sectors, including CEO roles at DHL and most recently CEO UK & Europe at Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to lead OASIS Group. It is a business with an impressive European footprint, a talented team and an enviable reputation as a leader in information management." said Aston. "I have been impressed by the quality of our people, and the strength of our client relationships, which provide strong foundations on which to build in the years to come."

Aston's appointment comes at a time of impressive growth for OASIS Group, in which the organisation has achieved increased interest from clients in its digital information management solutions.

OASIS Group Chairman Siegfried Heimgaertner "We are thrilled to welcome Eddie Aston as our new Chief Executive Officer. Eddie is a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering positive outcomes for team members, and clients alongside significant value creation for shareholders. Our Board believes Eddie's experience and expertise will be instrumental in leading OASIS Group into its next phase of growth."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andy Upton for his leadership of OASIS." continued Heimgaertner

Aston will succeed Andy Upton who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since the departure of the Group's former CEO in July 2022. Andy will be returning to his role as Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to have highly talented team members throughout our Group, and I am confident with the appointment of Eddie we are well-positioned to continue to execute our growth plans." said Andy Upton, Chief Operating Officer of OASIS Group

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group is the largest privately-owned information management provider in Europe, securing and managing over 120 million barcoded items, 230TB of digital data which equates to 512 million documents, and scanning more than 17 million images per month.?

Since forming in 1999, OASIS Group have grown steadily, now employing over 1,700 Team Members. Today the group serve more than 11,500 clients from over 70 locations across six countries; Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Poland and the Republic of Ireland.?

Together these sites provide secure, affordable and comprehensive information services to clients in diverse industry sectors including education, energy, finance, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing and retail.

OASIS Group is at the forefront of Information Management; and has won the Document Manager Software Product of the Year Award for four years running (2019-2023) for their Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) 'Omnidox'.

