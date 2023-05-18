The company provides purpose-built solutions for industry-specific needs of IT consultancies, embedded services organizations and professional services businesses

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, closed its first quarter of 2023 with notable new customers including Artium, Celfocus, CoStrategix, Digital.ai, GSI, Image Analysis Limited, Layline Automation, OmniData, and UP3. IT consulting businesses, embedded services organizations (ESOs), and other professional services organizations (PSOs) turn to Kantata to gain access to the information and tools they need to ensure projects run smoothly, predictably, and profitably.

According to a recent Censuswide survey of 100 decision makers at IT consultancies, respondents spend an average of 10 hours per week on manual tasks such as data entry the equivalent of 13 working weeks a year. The majority (39%) say their firms' resource management processes need improvement, followed by project management and financial management (32%).

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionality.

"Each organization has unique needs, but it is clear that there is an urgent need across professional services, especially the IT consultancies, for Kantata's comprehensive range of vertical SaaS solutions specifically designed to help customers deliver exceptional employee and client experiences, while elevating performance," said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. "We look forward to delivering the clarity, control, and confidence our new customers need at every step of the professional services project lifecycle."

A significant majority (86%) of Censuswide survey respondents said that their vertical SaaS implementations have been successful in terms of helping them meet their business goals. Additionally, a full 100% of respondents, including those who have not implemented vertical SaaS solutions, believe vertical SaaS has or could benefit their businesses, particularly in improving talent management, increasing efficiency, enhancing collaboration, improving customer relationships, and profitability.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services platform enables PSOs and ESOs to increase productivity across their workforces (employees and independent contractors), improve resource allocation and management, and provide more accurate forecasting.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight customers with exceptional project delivery and outcomes.

