iFOREX Launches Trading Expert updates in Spanish, Offering Clients Real-Time CFD Trading Insight

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX, a leading global financial broker, has recently upgraded its Trading Expert channel by adding Spanish language support to its platform. Registered clients can now receive live push notifications for real-time updates in Spanish, Arabic, and English, offering a wider range of support for traders globally.

Since 2022, iFOREX clients have access to the Trading Expert channel where they can connect with two of the industry's most reputable trading experts, Walid Salaheldin Mohamed and Mohamed Abd El Khaleq. The experts actively open CFD trading deals on a variety of assets, including forex, shares, cryptocurrencies, indices, and more, and provide daily commentary on each deal's various stages.

The addition of this feature means that Spanish-speaking clients can now benefit from real-time trading insights, As iFOREX continues to expand its global reach, providing a wide range of resources in multiple languages remains a top priority.

According to a spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, the operator of iFOREX.com, "We are firm believers that providing our clients with proper education is vital for both novice and veteran traders. By engaging with two of the most skilled traders in the industry, clients can gain a deeper understanding of key concepts such as technical and fundamental analysis, leading to more informed trading decisions and a continuous learning experience."

In addition to the Trading Expert channel, iFOREX offers its clients a range of exclusive promotions.

First, new clients can receive a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit, and an additional 50% bonus once their identity is confirmed. Secondly, iFOREX is offering a "Friend Bring a Friend" promotion, where clients can earn up to $300 in trading bonuses by referring friends to the platform.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we believe these promotions will help incentivize our clients to try out our platform and enhance their trading skills," the company spokesperson added.

