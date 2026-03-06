Fast-growing stakeholder intelligence platform expands U.S. presence after 800% growth, advising global companies including Airbus, BASF, and Novo Nordisk

Caliber, a stakeholder intelligence platform that helps organizations build and protect trust, today announced the launch of its inaugural U.S. Expert Advisory Council, as American businesses face increasing pressure to navigate rapid societal, economic, and political change without real-time insight into stakeholder behavior.

Founded in Denmark in 2016, Caliber supports global organizations such as Airbus, BASF, ABB, Novo Nordisk, and ASML with its always-on, AI-augmented stakeholder intelligence platform. Caliber provides leaders with real-time insight into how key stakeholders including employees, customers, investors, and opinion leaders think and behave, enabling more confident and timely decision-making.

Caliber has grown by 800% over the last five years to support more than 50 of Europe's largest companies, delivering thousands of stakeholder interviews every day and tracking perceptions of over 6,000 companies in 40+ countries. The platform combines continuous data capture, representative sampling, and AI-driven analysis grounded in behavioural science not social listening or anecdotal signals. This methodology allows leaders to track how perceptions shift, understand why those changes occur, and act with confidence as circumstances evolve.

As Caliber grows in the U.S. where customers already include Elanco, FINRA, and Okta, among others the U.S. Expert Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance grounded in American market realities. The council will convene regularly to share insight, shape Caliber's thought leadership, and guide its mission to help U.S. organizations move from reactive reputation management toward proactive stakeholder intelligence.

The five founding members of the U.S. Expert Advisory Council include:

Torod Neptune , Assistant Professor of Strategic Communications, Brand, and Reputation Management at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; former Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Chief Communications Officer at Medtronic

"Amid a growing trust gap, we were intentional about assembling leaders who understand both the opportunity and responsibility facing organizations today," says Caliber CEO and co-founder Shahar Silbershatz. "This council is not symbolic. It's designed to help shape how leaders listen more closely, interpret signals more clearly, and act with greater conviction in moments that matter."

"The next chapter of trust leadership will be defined by how quickly and responsibly leaders can understand what stakeholders are thinking and feeling in real time," says Greg Snapper, U.S. Expert Advisory Council Member. "Traditional reputation measurement has served companies well, but it wasn't built for an era shaped by rapid economic shifts, geopolitical tensions, and heightened societal expectations. Caliber's expansion into the U.S. reflects a belief that leaders need stronger, faster signals grounded in data and human insight to guide decisions across markets and sectors as expectations continue to rise."

About Stakeholder Intelligence

Stakeholder intelligence is the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data about all the people who matter to an organization. By understanding them better, organizations can make informed decisions that strengthen relationships, build trust, and improve outcomes. Unlike traditional approaches focused on single audiences or channels, stakeholder intelligence takes a whole-system view: tracking how perceptions change across stakeholder groups and revealing why those changes happen and what outcomes they'll drive.

About Caliber

Caliber is a stakeholder intelligence platform that helps organizations understand the people who matter to them. It surveys stakeholders from customers and suppliers to investors, talent, and opinion leaders then interprets their responses alongside other sources of data, including share price, media coverage, market signals, web analytics, proprietary research, and historical data, using AI to connect the dots and deliver real-time actionable insights. Caliber's platform includes a proprietary Trust Like Score that quantifies stakeholder perceptions and tracks how reputation affects behavior at scale and in real time. Combined with deep segmentation and customizable tools, this creates dynamic brand reputation tracking that lets leaders spot trends, test responses, and act before issues escalate. To learn more, visit http://www.groupcaliber.com.

