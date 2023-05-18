Seaweed Solutions Group: Miami Beach Request for Offshore Sargassum Solution Unveils Game-Changer in Ongoing Seaweed Saga

Until now, hundreds of coastal communities across Florida, the Caribbean and Yucatan Peninsula have yet to find a cost-effective, comprehensive solution to this growing problem.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Miami Beach has reached out to inventors, entrepreneurs and engineering companies for an effective in-water, offshore solution to the Sargassum Seaweed dilemma.

SSG - Seaweed Processing Vessel

SSG Vessels can process up to 50,000 lbs/hour of Sargassum offshore.

Seaweed Solutions Group (SSG), with its Florida-based engineers, was one of over a dozen companies who answered the call for help. The SSG system provides a permanent remedy where Sargassum is collected, processed and then sunk to the depths of the ocean.

Once beached, Sargassum seaweed creates a number of ecological, environmental and economic issues. Habitat destruction, negative impact on tourism and severe health issues related to decomposing beached Sargassum is well documented. The SSG answer is to intercept Sargassum before it reaches shore with each processing vessel capable of handling up to 50,000 lbs. of seaweed per hour.

The SSG seaweed collection and processing solution incorporates T.E.D. (Turtle Excluder Device), B.R.D. (By Catch Reduction Device), and other proprietary methods to protect and preserve sea turtles and other marine life.

SSG was issued a provisional patent for their processing method and was recently awarded a State of Florida Coastal Waters seaweed collection and harvesting license.

"Seaweed Solutions Group has the most practical and commercially viable solution I've seen since being on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," Dr. CJ Sweetman, Marine Biologist.

SSG engineers bring decades of experience manufacturing equipment for the largest seaweed processors in the world. It is this practical experience that led to the invention & innovation integrated into Seaweed Processing Vessels (SPVs). SSG boats can operate in six feet of water with collection booms extending up to 60 feet, removing seaweed in as little as three feet of water.

Through the SSG process, the original volume and weight of the processed seaweed are reduced by 75%. This compositional change brings significant commercial benefits. Sargassum can simply be transported and released back into the ocean where it will sink permanently, or it can be taken to port as a mulch to be used for commercial products development. When processed for on-land transportation and disposal, there is a 60% reduction in associated costs.

Working in collaboration with Florida FWC (Fish and Wildlife Commission), Florida DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), USF, Vincent Corporation, Plant Works Group, Bio-Optical Oceanography Labs, and Gulf Coasts Merchant Mariners, SSG offers its Patent Pending process as the practical solution.

Seaweed Solutions Group L.L.C, a subsidiary of a 90-year-old Florida-based Engineering & Manufacturing Company has unveiled its innovative and game-changing solution to combat the growing problem of Sargassum seaweed for ports, bays and beaches across Florida and the Caribbean and Yucatan Peninsula.

