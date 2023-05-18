CHAMPS Trade Shows Announces $1,000,000 Giveaway for Annual Summer Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / CHAMPS Trade Shows, the premier counterculture B2B trade expo, is excited to announce a massive giveaway for its annual summer show, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 19-22, 2023.

Five lucky winners will receive a fully stocked retail store, with the total value of all prizes given away reaching up to an incredible $1 million. In partnership with Platinum Sponsors Choice Botanicals, Hush Kratom, and Kratomade, this marks the largest giveaway ever done before in the counterculture space. It's CHAMPS Trade Shows' way of showing appreciation for the support of its attendees over the years. It also reflects the company's commitment to helping small businesses not only succeed, but scale within the counterculture industry.

"We are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity to our attendees," said Jeffrey Hirschfeld, CEO of CHAMPS Trade Shows. "Our annual summer show in Las Vegas is always a highlight of the year for our industry, and we wanted to make it even more special by helping five retail buyers scale their business to the next level. We hope this giveaway will inspire entrepreneurs in the counterculture space to always reach for the next rung on the ladder and continue to grow."

To be eligible for the giveaway, attendees must pre-register for the CHAMPS Trade Shows Summer Show in Las Vegas and be present at the time of the drawing. One winner will be selected at random during each day of CHAMPS Summer Show with each winner receiving a fully stocked store worth up to $200,000. On Day 3, in addition to the normal daily giveaway and in a first for the industry, a fully stocked adult-novelty store will also be given away. CHAMPS, teaming up with adult-industry legends Shots America, CalExotics, Doc Johnson, and Lustella, wanted to provide this unique opportunity for one lucky adult retailer to expand their business.

For more information, a complete set of rules, and to pre-register for CHAMPS Summer Show, please visit www.CHAMPSTradeShows.com today.

About CHAMPS Trade Shows: CHAMPS Trade Shows is the premier counterculture B2B trade expo, dedicated to bringing together the best and latest products, services, and innovations in the industry. Founded in 1999, CHAMPS has been the go-to event for businesses in the counterculture space with an emphasis on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. CHAMPS Trade Shows has events held annually in Denver, Chicago, Atlantic City, Tampa Bay, and two shows in Las Vegas. Exhibitors at CHAMPS represent a wide range of products including accessories, glassware, apparel, CBD/cannabinoids, mycology, adult-wellness, and more.

