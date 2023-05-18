LifeQuest World Corp.: LifeQuest's Subsidiary Biopipe Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding To Deliver Twenty-One Biopipe Sewage Treatment Plants With a Total Capacity of 5,125m3/day

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (OTC MARKETS:LQWC) is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the wastewater treatment industry. Our focus is on innovative, decentralized, and scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe India Private Limited, the Company is engaged in industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this opportunity to deliver 21 sewage wastewater treatment plants with total capacity of 5125 KLD," said Tanmay Pawale, CEO of Biopipe India and COO of Biopipe Global. "This is a major development for our company, and a result of tremendous effort over the past two years that were disrupted by Covid-19. This win is a testament to our capabilities and commitment to becoming a disruptor in the wastewater treatment industry. Furthermore, Biopipe stands out as an incomparable sewage wastewater treatment system. We expect to capitalize on our brand equity and successful implementation of earlier plants to continue gaining market acceptance and grow our pipeline of projects. We look forward to working with our partner, which is a major infrastructure company, to deliver these projects."

Max Khan, the CEO of Lifequest stated that, "as we move forward with this exciting opportunity, I am confident and expect to continue to gain traction in the markets we are engaged in. This is a major milestone for our company, and I am honored to work with such a talented and dedicated group of individuals. Our shareholders will undoubtedly be pleased with this development, and I look forward to sharing more details with them in the near future."

Lifequest is a leading provider of wastewater treatment solutions, specializing in the design, construction, and operation of wastewater treatment plants. Our suite of offerings includes effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Our flagship product, Biopipe is a 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance onsite sewage wastewater treatment system.

