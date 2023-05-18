Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Pursues Name & Symbol Change

Company Diversifies Portfolio with New Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAFI) is a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries. As part of its expansion strategy, the company seeks to acquire revenue-generating companies that complement its portfolio and enhance its position in these sectors. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is excited to announce that it has engaged legal counsel to file for a name and symbol change. The company is pursuing the change to better reflect its recent acquisitions and new focus on health and wellness.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.'s recent acquisitions include 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand; The Quickness, a company that holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training; and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. These new acquisitions create the foundation for the Company's new position in the health and wellness industry.

On April 25, 2023, the Company also acquired H2O and Solar Energy Solutions, based in central Florida, specializes in providing custom water purification and solar energy solutions for residential and commercial customers. With over $430,000 in revenue generated in 2022, the company offers free quotations and home testing to ensure customer satisfaction. H2O and Solar Energy Solutions is focused on expanding its sales team to achieve its target of generating over $1,000,000 in revenue in 2023.

This strategic move enables Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. to offer sustainable solutions that prioritize consumer health and wellbeing while reducing their environmental impact. With hydration being a key factor in performance and overall health, having access to purified water is crucial. This new acquisition will provide consumers with high-quality, purified water that meets their needs, supporting their fitness and wellness goals.

"We are pleased to announce these new acquisitions and our continued commitment to the health and wellness industry," said Brandon Spikes, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "We believe that our recent acquisitions and our new direction require a name and symbol change that better reflects our focus and mission."

Innate Global, Inc. is the anticipated new name that better reflects the company's recent acquisitions and new focus on health and wellness. However, the proposed name and symbol change is still subject to approval and regulatory filings. Innate Global, Inc. expects to complete the process in the coming months, pending approval.

The Company's acquisition strategy is part of its plan to build a diversified portfolio of companies in the health and wellness industry. It is looking to acquire innovative companies with complementary products and services that align with its mission and are already revenue-generating.

"We are excited about our recent acquisitions and our future in the health and wellness industry," said Mr. Spikes. "We are committed to building a portfolio of companies that create value for our shareholders and improve the lives of our customers."

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.: Innate Global, Inc. (formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.) is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Innate Global, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

