Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), today announces reorganization of core business operations for Coinmama, including enhancing and deepening the utilization of operational partnerships and a reduction of approximately half of its workforce. These improvements are expected to create sustainable gross profit enhancements without impeding Coinmama's ability to service its existing customers and grow its business. As part of the reorganization, the Company is continuing to evaluate each business with the goal to improve margins while maintaining the opportunity for continued growth.

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, "In order to improve our service offering and efficiency across geographies, we're reshaping our operations to be more streamlined and profitable. We have deepened our existing strategic operational partnerships to leverage shared strengths and introduced new technologies which allow us to maintain our highly valued user experience while positioning us to scale our business once our industry enters the next growth stage. We expect that these changes will have an immediate positive impact in improving gross profit in the upcoming quarters. Unfortunately, these changes included releasing great and talented people who have helped build our enduring and trusted brand. This was a tough choice, but one that we believe is necessary to position the company for success in this turbulent but high opportunity ecosystem."

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive onchain self-custody solutions. Wellfield leverages these assets to operate two business lines: Coinmama (for consumers) with over 3.5 million registered users globally and Wellfield Capital for institutional and professional investors. Additionally, Wellfield has recently expanded the scope and monetization potential of its technology by acquiring Tradewind Markets, Inc. Tradewind Markets digitizes real world assets, starting with its flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products, which offer blockchain-based digital ownership of deliverable precious metals held in custody by the Royal Canadian Mint.

