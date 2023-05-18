Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology company developing pre-clinical Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy for colorectal cancer, is pleased to announce the election as chair of the board, Mr. Mark Lievonen, CM, who joined the board of Sona in December 2020. Mr. Lievonen served as president of Sanofi Pasteur Limited from 1999 to 2016, during which time it became a billion-dollar enterprise in Canada, manufacturing over 50 million doses of vaccines for both domestic and international markets. A corporate director and principal of JML Advisory Services, Mr. Lievonen also co-chairs Canada's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Mr. Lievonen also serves on a number of public companies and not-for-profit boards, and as an advisor to other businesses and institutions. Mr. Lievonen succeeds Mr. Jim Megann, principal of Numus Financial, who will continue to serve as a director of Sona.

"I am pleased to take on this role at Sona as the Company moves towards pre-clinical studies for its important Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, focusing first on colorectal cancer. I'm energized by Sona's work generating and assembling the pre-clinical study data necessary to secure support from regulators for clinical trials and I look forward to fully contributing towards this goal."

Also, as contemplated in the Company's March 2023 acquisition of Siva Therapeutics, Inc., Leonard Pagliaro, PhD, has been appointed to Sona's board of directors. Dr. Pagliaro has held senior R&D, business development, and management positions for companies including Eurofins and ThermoFisher Scientific following his academic career at the University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon University, and he holds a PhD in cell biology and biochemistry from Wesleyan University.

"We are fortunate to have someone with the life sciences credentials and commercial accomplishments of Mark to step into the role of chair as Sona progresses its development of an important advanced medical therapy. We continue to build a winning team with the skillsets necessary to guide this development, including the recent engagement of a senior medical device product development consultant with significant experience taking such products from inception all the way to commercialization. We are also pleased to benefit from the continued acumen of Jim Megann who has ably served as chair since 2019. On behalf of Sona, thank you to both Mark and Jim for their continuing contributions and welcome to Len Pagliaro, PhD.," Sona's CEO, David Regan, commented.

The Company is also pleased to announce a first territorial patent grant for its proprietary, toxin-free gold nanorod manufacturing process with a registration in South Korea. Patent applications for other major markets are pending.

