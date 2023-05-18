Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its wholly owned company Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp., is now set to apply the same innovative technology from its recent patent application of the novel hydrogen monitoring and distribution platform to encompass other energy related sources including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles around the world, the demand for reliable and efficient charging infrastructure has become paramount. Recognizing this need, VPN Technologies, through its Greentech subsidiary, will employ its AI Software-as-a-Service solution that will enable seamless monitoring and management of EV charging stations.

The newly enhanced software technology utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to monitor various aspects of EV charging stations. It provides an intelligent and comprehensive overview of charging station availability, usage patterns, energy consumption, maintenance requirements, and load balancing which saves money and energy. By leveraging AI and ML capabilities, the system is designed to optimize the performance of charging stations and improve the overall charging experience for EV owners.

"We are electrified to expand our software technology to cater to the rapidly growing electric vehicle market," said Paul Dickson, CEO. "We aim to address the challenges associated with monitoring and managing EV charging stations effectively. By providing real-time insights and proactive maintenance alerts, we strive to enhance the charging infrastructure, promote electric mobility, and contribute to a sustainable future."

The integration of Greentech's AI and ML technology into EV charging stations offers numerous benefits for consumers, charging network operators, and electric vehicle manufacturers alike. EV owners will enjoy a more reliable and convenient charging experience, while charging network operators can optimize their operations based on usage data and predictive analytics. Furthermore, electric vehicle manufacturers can leverage the system's insights to improve their charging technology and further develop the electric mobility ecosystem.

BloombergNEF recently reported as of mid-2022, there are just under 20 million passenger EVs on the road (including plug-in hybrids), representing 1.5% of the global fleet. By 2025, plug-in vehicles represent 23% of new passenger vehicle sales globally. The EV market is shifting from being driven primarily by policy, to one where organic consumer demand is the most important factor.

As a company at the forefront of technological innovation, VPN Technologies strives to revolutionize industries through research and development of AI powered software solutions. By expanding its groundbreaking software technology to encompass EV charging stations, the company reinforces its commitment to driving sustainability and supporting the global transition towards cleaner and greener transportation.

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs. The Company maintains a software development division encompassing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, complementing its existing suite of software development activities. This business division of VPN focuses on AI enhanced software development services and intelligent networking solutions.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets. Greentech currently has completed a patent application of its Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

