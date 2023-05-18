Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge - Work Underway at Pagwachuan North

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced its 2023 field programs on their Maun, Terrier and Pag North properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Work is currently underway on the Pag North property, located 30 km southeast of Longlac, Ontario. The Property is being mapped and prospected for its rare-element pegmatite hosted mineralization and gold potential. Efforts are underway to identify and sample pegmatites as well as explore for possible gold mineralization.

The recently expanded Pag North properties (see April 17, 2023 press release) provides a large prospective property which straddles the boundary between the East Wabigoon and Quetico subprovinces. These terrane boundaries are integrally related to the location of northwestern Ontario lithium deposits and occurrences, as the act as deep-seated sutures for parental granitic melts (Breaks et al., 2003). A muscovite-bearing granite is host to the Property, an S-type peraluminous fertile parental granite according to Breaks et al., 2003 and in contact with metasediments which make excellent hosts for pegmatites. The faults that transect the Property provide excellent pathways for granitic melts and pegmatite deposition. The boundary is also favorable to host gold mineralization and there are several gold showings from historical Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) mappings.

To date, prospecting has uncovered several pegmatite dykes ranging in size from 0.5 to 15 m or more (Photo 1 and 2). Overburden stripping will need to be completed to determine actual widths. The pegmatites are typically white to yellowish in colour. Quartz and plagioclase graphic crystal intergrowth with subordinate muscovite (sometimes abundant), tourmaline, biotite and garnet are recognizable minerals in outcrop with possible beryl and a black mineral possibly identified as tantalite or columbite. These are favourable indicator minerals for possible fractionating rare-element pegmatites from a fertile parental melt. Analytical results will be needed to confirm rare-element levels. Sampling has been completed utilizing a rock saw.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge, states, "It didn't take long after beginning boots on the ground prospecting and sampling to uncover previously undocumented pegmatites. We couldn't be more pleased and excited. This is testament to just how unexplored the area is for rare-element pegmatites, and we look forward to continued prospecting on this Property and receiving analytical results".

Photo 1. Extensive uncovered and previously undocumented pegmatite in contact with metasediments, Pag North property.

Photo 2. Mineralogy of pegmatite previously covered by moss and vegetation, Pag North property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: info@rockedgeresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755733/Rock-Edge-Work-Underway-at-Pagwachuan-North