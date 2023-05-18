Picton Property Income Ltd - Full Year Results

18 May 2023

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Full Year Results

Picton is pleased to advise that it will provide a live presentation relating to its Full Year Results on the Investor Meet Company platform on 30 May at 11:00 UK time.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register via:

www.investormeetcompany.com/picton-property-income-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Picton on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited and the presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

For further information:

Tavistock

James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

